Madison teen charged in fatal subdivision shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly Malvern subdivision shooting a Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. The 17-year-old male suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with:

Felony Homicide

Use of a firearm maliciously in dwelling resulting in death

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Earlier Monday morning, sheriff’s investigators released limited information about the situation.

“There is no danger to the public, and a juvenile is in custody,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “This is an on-going investigation, if additional information becomes available it will be released.”

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.