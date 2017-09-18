Dylann Roof asks Richmond court to replace attorneys, ‘political and biological enemies’

RICHMOND, Va. — Dylann Roof, the man convicted of killing nine black parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015 has filed an appeal in Richmond to replace his attorneys.

In a handwritten letter to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, Roof asked the court to remove and replace his current counsel due to differences in political beliefs.

“My two currently appointed attorneys, Alexandra Yates and Sapna Mirchandani, are Jewish and Indian respectively. It is therefore quite literally impossible that they and I could have the same interest relating to my case.” wrote Roof.

The self-proclaimed white supremacist went on to say that it would be impossible for him to trust “two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies.”

Earlier this year, 12 federal jurors sentenced Roof to the death penalty for killing nine worshipers at Emanuel AME Church.

During that sentencing, Roof expressed no remorse for the killing and reiterated that he had no choice but to kill the church members.