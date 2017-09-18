Burger, burrito joints planned at West Broad Marketplace

HENRICO, Va. — The food menu at the unfinished Wegmans- and Cabela’s-anchored shopping center in Short Pump is about to get more crowded.

A new section of West Broad Marketplace is in the works and would bring the Habit Burger Grill and Tijuana Flats restaurant chains to the 60-acre development, according to plans filed with Henrico County.

The restaurants would take space in a planned 8,000-square-foot strip center, applications for which have been filed with the county planning department. The new center will be wedged between two strips that house the likes of Visionworks and T.J. Maxx.

It would be the first new section in West Broad Marketplace since the development was soldto an affiliate of Washington, D.C.-based MetLife Real Estate Investors in June for $74 million.

Once operational, it would be Habit Burger’s first location in the Richmond metro market and its second in Virginia, according to its website. The company operates a location in Ashburn, and has another spot in Rockville, Maryland.

The California-based chain would occupy 2,850 square feet on the eastern end of the future building, according to development plans.

Calls to Habit Burger were not returned by press time. Founded in 1969, the chain is an American fast casual restaurant that serves burgers, salads, sandwiches, shakes and fries.

