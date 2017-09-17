Victim says group of teens stole video games, electronics from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a bizarre chain of events in a Chesterfield subdivision Saturday morning involving two suspects in a home break-in that ended with one of them accidentally shot.

At around 8:45 a.m., officers were investigating a break-in at a home in the 6500 block of Creekrun Drive. A neighbor had told police that a group of teens broke into her friend’s home. The woman who lives in that home told WTVR CBS 6 that she and her children weren't home at the time. She said the suspects got away with video games and electronics.

While investigating the break-in, officers received a call about a person shot in the 4500 block of Watchrun Drive. When police apprehended a break-in suspect trying to get away, they discovered the shooting victim was also involved in the break-in.

In fact, police believe he was accidentally shot by the other suspect while the pair was looking at a gun that they had stolen. Chesterfield detectives said they do not know from where the gun was stolen.

Debrah Hopkins, who has lived off Watchrun Drive for 30 years, said the street was packed with police officers and EMS Saturday morning.

“We've never had any problems like that, I mean, I was shocked,” she said.

Officials said the shooting victim, a minor, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in custody. The other suspect was arrested.

Chesterfield police said break-ins are not uncommon in this neighborhood., but Hopkins said she has never had any issues, and she is not concerned she will in the future.

"We have an alarm system and we do have dogs, so we don't have any problems,” said Hopkins.

Chesterfield detectives are looking for more suspects involved in the breaking and entering. If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.