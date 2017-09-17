Man stabbed to death forced way into Richmond apartment, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of a 29-year-old man officers said was stabbed to death during an assault in Richmond’s Monroe Ward neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officials said officers were called to the 00 block of North 4th Street for a report of a stabbing at 6:20 a.m.

“Police were told a known individual forced his way into an apartment and began to assault two adult males,” Koury Wilson, a Richmond Police spokesperson, said. “During the altercation, the individual suffered a stab wound.”

Police said Brandon Lamb, of the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, died at the scene.

Wilson said a medical examiner will determine Lamb’s cause and manner of death.

Police, who are working the case as a death investigation, said those involved have been interviewed by police.

However, officials said that no charges have been filed at this time.

If you have information that could help police, call Major Crimes Det. Sgt. Michael Rogers at 804-646-3914 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.