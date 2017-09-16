Break-in suspect shot trying to steal gun from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a bizarre chain of events in Chesterfield County Saturday morning where a suspect was wounded during a home break-in.

Lt. Peter J. Cimbal with Chesterfield County Police said that officers were investigating a break-in at a home in the 6500 block of Creekrun Drive around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call about a person shot in the 4500 block of Watchrun Drive.

Officers said the two calls, which were in the Watchrun subdivision off Hopkins Road, were connected.

When police apprehended a suspect in the break-in, they discovered that the wounded person may have also been involved with the break-in.

“At this time police believe that the victim was accidentally shot with a firearm he was attempting to take from the residence on Creekrun Drive,” Cimbal said.

Officials said the shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that they are working to find out if anyone else was involved.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.