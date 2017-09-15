× Why Kroger is giving away free fruit to kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Attention Kroger shoppers. Kids can now shop for free fruit at Kroger stores around Virginia.

“Giving children fruit is one way to encourage children to begin healthy eating habits at a young age,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, said. ““We hope parents will take advantage of the free fruit to talk with their children about the importance of healthy eating at an early age.”

Families who wish to take advantage of Kroger’s free fruit offer should know the rules.

The free fruit offer applies only to children under the age of 12.

Those children can select one piece of fruit for each visit.

“Children can select from bananas, apples or a citrus fruit,” a Kroger spokesperson said. “Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores have set up a child-size display so children can select their fruit.”