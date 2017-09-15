Tracking Jose’s impact to Virginia, 2 other Atlantic systems

RICHMOND, Va. — Jose regained hurricane status Friday afternoon with winds strengthening to around 75 mph. It should remain a category one hurricane through much of the weekend.

The forecast track has it making a bit of a northerly turn, keeping it between the Mid-Atlantic coast and Bermuda. Jose may hit Cape Cod or other sections of New England next week.

Computer model spaghetti plots continue to keep the center of Jose away from the Virginia coast, but there still is the chance it may end up tracking slightly west of the current forecast track.

The impact to Virginia will be minimal:

central Virginia will see an increase in cloud cover and wind gusts

coastal Virginia may experience minor tidal flooding and some showers

Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks could have waves over 15 feet

There are also two areas to watch in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression 14 may become Tropical Storm Lee this weekend. The forecast track will take it northwestward into the central Atlantic.

A disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles may develop into Tropical Depression 15 and eventually Tropical Storm Maria. The forecast track brings it westward towards the Caribbean. We need to watch this one because it may get closer to the United States.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

