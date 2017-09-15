South African Food & Wine Festival, 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, Hurricane Relief Concert

RICHMOND, Va.–

September 15

An Evening With R&B Vocalist Avery Sunshine, Friday, 7pm at The Renaissance, 107 West Broad Street, Downtown Richmond. For reserved table seating and more ticket information call 804-510-9999. Tickets also available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ or call John C. Smith at (804) 353-9180 .Tickets $65.

September 15 & 16

Lewis Ginter Fall PlantFest — Dozens of vendors & knowledgeable Garden volunteers help you choose your best plants. The Raptor Conservancy of Virginia will be at Fall PlantFest on Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. only with live, rescued raptors that cannot be re-released into the wild. Friday, 9 am – 5 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 3 p.m., 1800 Lakeside Ave. More details at http://www.lewisginter.org/event/fall-plant-sale/ or call 804-262-9887.

September 16

26TH annual 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue

The 26th annual 43rd Street Festival of the Arts is a fine art and craft show held in Richmond, VA. Limited to 75 artisans, it is a juried show featuring local and regional artisans. A unique selection of contemporary art, fantastic local musicians, great food and a loyal crowd round out this event. Fund raiser for CARITAS. For more info, call 804-233-1758. Details at https://www.43rdstgallery.com/events2.

September 16

Family Day at VMFA to Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Caribbean

Celebrate Latin American Art: Central America – Experience the art, culture, and traditions of countries in Central America. Featuring art activities, and artist demonstrations and performances from the Latin Ballet of Virginia and La Palma Panamanian dancers. Learn about the history and culture of this diverse region, Mayan pottery, craft a “gold” pendant, and more. Parade at end open to audience! Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Boulevard. More details at 804-340-1400 or visit www.vmfa.museum.

September 16

26th annual 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue

The 26th annual 43rd Street Festival of the Arts is a fine art and craft show held in Richmond, VA. Limited to 75 artisans, it is a juried show featuring local and regional artisans. A unique selection of contemporary art, fantastic local musicians, great food and a loyal crowd round out this event. Fund raiser for CARITAS. For more info, call 804-233-1758. Details at https://www.43rdstgallery.com/events2.

September 16

Community Day 2017 from noon – 5 pm at the Powhatan County Fairgrounds, 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Virginia. The community comes together for a hurricane donation drive for the American Red Cross, there will be a Car and Bike Cruz-N, free food,, bounceable, and games. Sponsored by James River District Sunday Schools Union, Powhatan, in partnership with Powhatan Fairgrounds. For more details email Randa Jackson Randa.jackson01@gmail.com.

September 16 & 17

12th annual South African Food and Wine Festival – Experience the cuisine, wine, food, music and culture of South Africa during a two-day festival at Grayhaven winery. Sharon Katz and Peace Train are among a list of performers for the two-day event. Wine taster admission includes samplings of South African and Grayhaven wines plus a souvenir glass. Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 6pm, at Grayhaven Winery, 4675 East Grey Fox Circle, Gum Spring. For details visit http://southafricanfoodfest.com/. Tickets sold at the gate.

September 14-17

Afrikana Independent Film Festival is a film festival dedicated to showcasing the cinematic works of people of color from around the world. We place a special focus on the global Black narrative. Our mission is to present high-quality, well-crafted stories that celebrate the diaspora and encourage people to connect. With special guests DJ Talib Kweli, DJ, actress & comedian Amanda Seales, Monique Greenwood Owner of AKWAABA and Ghanaian-American filmmaker, Akosua Adoma Owusu. Venues include The Black History Museum Grace Street Theater, The Hofheimer Building. For a complete list of events visit https://www.afrikanafilmfestival.org/.

September 15 – 17

St. Benedict Oktoberfest – Featuring over 100 German specialty and craft beers, authentic German foods including desserts and wines. Vendors, live bands and kid activities. Friday – 4 to 11 pm, Saturday – 10 am – 5 pm & Sunday – 12 – 6 pm, at 300 North Sheppard Street, Hanover and Belmont in the Museum District. More details at http://stbenedictoktoberfest.com/index.html.

September 15 – 17

Field Day of the Past – Historic displays, buildings, demonstrations and re-enactments, Tractor and Truck Pulls, Small Engine Displays, Living History exhibits for antique machinery including a sawmill, broom handle making machine and others. Arts and Crafts Vendors and a Flea Market Antique and Modern Construction Equipment, Heritage Craft Area, Carnival Rides, Sorghum Molasses making, Animal Exhibits and Equestrian Events. Friday – Sunday, gates open 8 am, carnival opens noon – 10 pm Friday; 10 am – close Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm Sunday. Truck Pulls – 7 pm Friday & 6 pm Saturday . Admission $10 Friday; $15 Saturday; $10 Sunday; $8 Senior Citizen 62. At Fairground at Route 623 (Ashland Road) and Route 622 in Goochland. More details at https://fielddayofthepast.net/.

September 16

Saturday – 7th annual Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Nursing 5K and Kids Fun Run, Saturday, September 16th at Pole Green Park at 8:30am. Memorial Regional is the only hospital in Hanover County and the monies raised from this event will pay for nurses to attend local/national professional conferences. Commonwealth Timing & Race Management is managing the official 5K race results. “ Nutzy” the Richmond Flying Squirrel, the Virginia529 Tuition Monster and Taylor the Hanover County Parks and Rec Chipmunk will kick off the Kids 1-Mile Run. Free Kona Ice and Smoothies to participants. The Fun Bus for young guests, and “Touch a Truck” with the Bon Secours Critical Care Transport Team and Hanover County EMS/Fire will also be on the grounds. For more information https://www.bsvaf.org/mrmc5k. Walk up registration available on Saturday and is open to everyone.

September 17, 4-8 pm

Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert – Four Richmond Bands performing Sunday, 4-8pm at the Westin Hotel, 6603 West Broad Street, admission $10, all proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross. The hotel is donating the space and all the bands are performing pro-bono, including CBS 6 Zach Daniels and Antoinette Essa, Emcees for the event. For more Info call 804-212-6656.