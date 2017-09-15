Helping Virginia’s foster children with Connecting Hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Deborah J Johnston, Founder and CEO of Connecting Hearts, is with us to share the non-profits mission of obtaining permanency for Virginia’s children in foster care, whether it is in the form of reunification, kinship care, or adoption. Connecting Hearts offers many programs for children, families and professionals in the foster care network. Debbie also talks about the fun, upcoming Connecting Hearts 3rd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser which will take place at the Hermitage Country Club on October 16th. For more information you can visit http://www.connectingheartsva.org/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNECTING HEARTS }