Some Richmonders exit before rally
McAuliffe: ‘Steer clear of Monument Avenue’
Fatal Chesterfield crash

Final Score Friday 2017: Week 4 scoreboard

Posted 9:55 pm, September 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:33PM, September 15, 2017
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week four of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 04 Scores
(2)Manchester
   35
 (6)Varina
   21
(9)Monacan   42
 (1)Hermitage
   42
Riverbend   12
 (8)Lee-Davis   51
(4)Highland Springs
  19
 Glen Allen   13
(10)Hopewell
   48
 Atlee
      7
Powhatan   14
 Douglas Freeman
   28
(7)L.C. Bird   35
 J.R. Tucker   14
James River
      6
 Henrico
   41
Hanover
   10
 Collegiate
   33
Mills Godwin
     7
 Western Albemarle
   14
Benedictine
   14
 Nottoway
      7
Fork Union
   11
 Goochland
   31
Caroline
   32
 Deep Run
   27
Thomas Jefferson
   31
 (10)Patrick Henry
   30
George Wythe
      6
 Huguenot
  21
Clover Hill   42
 Cosby
  10
Massaponax
   54
 John Marshall
   26
Matoaca   14
 Prince George   50
Bruton
      6
 Petersburg   14
New Kent   61
 James Monroe
   17
Southampton
   26
 Trinity Episcopal
   20
Colonial Heights   28
 Norfolk Academy   43
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
Essex
Portsmouth Academy
Surry
Middlesex
Mathews
Lancaster
Northumberland
Rappahanock
Charles City
Washington & Lee
Franklin
Chincoteague

West Point



     


    