Killer found guilty of murdering Petersburg family

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Alexander Hill Jr. was found guilty Friday of murdering members of one Petersburg family.

Hill faces a two life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

In court, Hill proclaimed his innocence and said the victims were like family to him.

A statement that prompted family members to walk out of the Petersburg courtroom.

Hill killed 67-year-old Pauline Wilkins, her daughter 46-year-old Vicki Chavis Ansar, granddaughter 22-year-old Tanique Davis, and two-year-old great grandson Delvari Chavis.

Hill was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the April 2014 murders. He was captured in a homeless shelter at a church in Buffalo, New York in April 2015.

Hill’s connection to victims was that he was an ex-boyfriend of Vivian Chavis, who lived at the home with the victims, but was not there when the violence unfolded.

During Hill's two-week trial, jurors saw photographs of the deceased victims and pictures of evidence collected at the scene.

That evidence included two knives -- one with a red substance on the blade -- and pictures of two cellphones, including one which is believed to have been used by Tanniqua Chavis.

Chavis, police said, called 911 when someone broke into the home early that April morning.

Pauline Wilkins and Vicki Ansar were stabbed to death. Tannique and two-year-old Delvari died from smoke after a fire was set in the home.

In testimony, fire officials told the jury their investigation found fires were started in three different areas of the house, including near the front and back doors.

Gasoline and kerosene were used to ignite those fires.

