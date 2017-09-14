Driver killed on I-95

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 95.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on I-95 south, near mile marker 18, north of US 301, in Sussex County.

“Troopers confirmed the driver of the vehicle as a fatality,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Two other occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Police are still investigating what caused the single-vehicle crash.

The name of the crash victim has not yet been released.

The crash has all southbound lanes closed Thursday morning. Traffic was able to pass on the right shoulder.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email photos and news tips here.