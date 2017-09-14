Selena Gomez recovering from kidney transplant

LOS ANGELES — Singer Selena Gomez went public Thursday with the fact she had a kidney transplant over the summer.

Gomez, 25, has lupus, an autoimmune disease that hurts the body’s immune system.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music,” Gomez posted, along with a photo, on Instgram. “I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Gomez also thanked her friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney for the procedure.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.”

Gomez said she looked forward to sharing more details about her health in the coming months.

Lupus affects a person’s joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and brain, according to the Lupus Research Alliance.

“Although people with the disease may have many different symptoms, some of the most common ones include extreme fatigue, painful or swollen joints (arthritis), unexplained fever, skin rashes, and kidney problems,” the organization wrote on its website. “At present, there is no cure for lupus. However, lupus can be effectively treated with drugs, and most people with the disease can lead active, healthy lives.”