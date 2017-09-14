Man, woman injured in South Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting after a man and woman were wounded on Richmond’s Southside Thursday night.

Police said around 9:04 p.m. they were called to the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victims each suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No information about a suspect or motive have been released at this time.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.