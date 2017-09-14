High school football is a family affair for Monacan’s Korey Bridy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — For nearly two decades, the name Bridy and Monacan football have been synonymous.

Living up to a family legacy could be a lot of pressure for some, but for star running back Korey Bridy, it’s just football and all he’s ever known.

“This is my dream to play football and make it to the NFL, so I just go out there and say this is my chance. I only have one chance so I have to do to best I can,” said Korey.

The 17-year-old is now a senior and well on his way to making his own name in the Monacan football history books.

To trace the Bridy roots at Monacan you have to go all the way back to 1998 when Korey’s big brother Kraig started at running back for the Chiefs.

Kraig’s standout performances and school records earned him a football scholarship at Virginia Union University. Kraig, a 2002 graduate of Monacan, is now coaching his little brother as the varsity running backs coach.

But Monacan football isn’t just a brotherly affair, Korey and Kraig’s father, Korey Sr., has been a Monacan football coach since 1998.

“I’ve been coaching Korey since he was on the flag team,” said Bridy Sr. “It’s a blessing being able to coach him in high school and my oldest son at the same school.”

Despite having two of the closest people in his life on the coaching staff, Corey’s road at Monacan hasn’t always been easy.

The honor roll student has been a member of the varsity football team since his freshman year but wasn’t able to break into the starting lineup until his junior season in 2016.

“Playing at Monacan means a lot to mean, because I went through a lot of stuff here… I started off behind somebody, I had to look up to somebody else, now people look up to me. So I had to put in a whole lot of work to get to where I’m at now,” he said.

Hard work that didn’t go unnoticed.

“I’ve seen him step up you know,” said Bridy Sr. “He’s worked hard and done the things that he had to do to get the starting role. He’s very confident about what he does and he’s a workhorse.”

“It’s nice to be able to coach a sibling, sometimes it seems like a conflict of interest, but with him, he’s very coachable,” said his big brother Kraig.

After securing the starting role in 2016, Korey rushed for 1,364 yards and broke the Monacan football record, with 31 rushing touchdowns in a single-season.

“It was an honor, I was blessed to do that. I have to shout out my offensive line for helping me accomplish that,” said Korey. “When I’m older I can go back and tell my kids that I broke the record.”

Korey helped lead the Chiefs to a 9-3 record and to the second round of the 4A East playoffs. The first year starter was also named 1st team all-conference and 2nd team all-region.

“Each year he’s progressed how you would hope a young guy would. He’s gotten better, faster, and stronger. Just being more explosive. He’s really hungry this year,” said Kraig.

Korey has even broken multiple records previously held by his brother, including, rushing yards in a game (234 yards) and touchdowns in a single game (6).

Despite a record breaking junior season, Korey hadn’t received a scholarship offer to continue his dream and play college football.

“He was kind of questioning some things, but I told him to keep working hard and everything would come together,” recalled Kraig. “Sometimes you get overlooked, but there are pros and cons to that. Maybe God has a better situation he’s setting up for him.”

“I told him, just be patient it will come to you,” said his father. “What God has for you is for you and nobody can take it away from you.”

As Corey continued to prepare for his senior season he received some life-changing news from a familiar school.

In June, Virginia Union University, the school where his brother played college football, offered Corey a football scholarship.

“For the first 10 minutes after hearing I couldn’t stop smiling,” said Korey with a bright beam. “The first offer is something you dream of. Some people don’t get the chance to get a college offer, they have to walk on. So it meant a lot to me and it’s something I worked really hard for.”

With his first offer in hand, Corey is still deciding where he will play college football, as other schools including Coastal Carolina, the University of Richmond, and VMI have shown interest.

Now with his sights focused on his final season as a Monacan Chief, Korey is hoping to deliver a state championship to the school he calls home.

“We have a trophy case in our school and that’s where I want to be. That’s been my dream since my freshman year, said Korey. “That’s the legacy I’m trying to get.”