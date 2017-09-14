Video shows man on the street stab stranger in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Police released video of a stabbing on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.

The incident began at about 2 a.m. Saturday, September 9, when the stabbing suspect "confrontationally" approached a group of people on the street.

"When one of the men in the group asked the suspect to leave, the suspect became aggressive and a physical altercation ensued," a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. "During the physical altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim in the face."

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The stabbing suspect, who was last seen running towards William Street, was described as white male, approximately 5’7” to 5’8”, 150 pounds, dark blonde or light brown hair with a possible bald spot, and facial stubble.

"He was wearing a black shirt with a music band logo on it, black or dark gray shorts, and tennis shoes," police said. "He may wear eye glasses."

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.