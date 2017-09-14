Final Score Friday Game of the Week Preview: #2 Manchester at #9 Monacan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Final Score Friday Game of the Week spotlights a Chesterfield County neighborhood rivalry. Second ranked Manchester and number nine Monacan are separated by only eight miles, which is just one of the reasons why this matchup is so intense.

"It's kind of bragging rights in the neighborhood" Tom Hall (Manchester Head Coach) said. "Jim has done a tremendous job at Monacan and they have a talented football team and we have our work cut out for us."

"Getting up here and learning about it, it's a big deal" Jim Henderson (Monacan Head Coach) said. "They've wanted this one so bad they can taste it. The focus this week at practice has been phenomenal."

The other could be how the schools are similar. Over the last five years, Manchester has 38 wins; Monacan 37. Both have made the playoffs each of the last four seasons. But since 2008, the Lancers have won eight of nine in the series with five of those victories by at least 10 points.