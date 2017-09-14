Capitol Waffle Shop specializes in ‘crazy’ ingredients

RICHMOND, Va. — The Capitol Waffle Shop opened recently opened on Main Street across from the state capitol.

The shop said they specialize in what they call “crazy” ingredients.

For example, you can try pineapple upside down waffles, red velvet, rosemary, pretzel waffles. There is also a vegetarian option called veggiopolis.

“There are a lot of people that mix the sweet and savory together, people get chorizo, spinach, tomatoes, strawberry sauce, they just go all out,” owner Brad Barzoloski said. “Everyone eats different and what’s cool they can all eat different here, you can eat how you please.”

And if you want to build your own, you can pick three ingredients for $4.

The Capitol Waffle Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on the weekends.

Do you have a small business or know of one we should feature? Email newstips@wtvr.com and you might see it featured during the RVA Small Business Report Wednesdays on CBS 6 News This Morning.

The segment is sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth Bank.