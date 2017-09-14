Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Nursing 5K & Kids Fun Run

RICHMOND, Va. —

7th annual Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Nursing 5K and Kids Fun Run, Saturday, September 16th at Pole Green Park at 8:30am. Memorial Regional is the only hospital in Hanover County and the monies raised from this event will pay for nurses to attend local/national professional conferences.

Commonwealth Timing & Race Management is managing the official 5K race results. “ Nutzy” the Richmond Flying Squirrel, the Virginia529 Tuition Monster and Taylor the Hanover County Parks and Rec Chipmunk will kick off the Kids 1-Mile Run. Free Kona Ice and Smoothies to participants. The Fun Bus for young guests, and “Touch a Truck” with the Bon Secours Critical Care Transport Team and Hanover County EMS/Fire will also be on the grounds. For more information https://www.bsvaf.org/mrmc5k.

Walk up registration available on Saturday.