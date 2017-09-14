BIG HERM’s cooking with cocktails

RICHMOND, Va. – He’s back in the kitchen and cooking up some crab! “Big Herm” Baskerville, owner of Big Herm’s Kitchen, joins us to make his Crab Stuffed Mushrooms. Big Herm’s kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

Big Herm’s Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

INGREDIENTS:

20 large mushrooms

¾ cup of bacon chopped

3 Tblsp butter

3 Tblsp of scallions chopped

½ cup jumbo lump crab

5 oz baby spinach chopped

¼ cup bread crumbs

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

Directions

Heat the oven to 400° F

Remove the stems from the caps. Chop the stems and set aside.

Place the caps, rounded sides down, on the prepared baking sheet.

In a saute pan over medium heat, fry the diced bacon until just crisp. Remove and drain well to a bowl.

Reserve 1 tablespoon of bacon drippings in the skillet.

Add butter, the reserved chopped mushroom stems and the scallions.

Cook until the onion is translucent.

Add crab and spinach, cook until the spinach is wilted.

Transfer the spinach mixture to the bacon bowl. Add in 1/2 cup of the cheese and bread crumbs to the slightly cooled spinach mixture. Stir to blend the ingredients. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Mound about 2 to 3 teaspoons of the mixture in each mushroom cap. Top each with a little more of the fontina cheese.

Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and lightly browned and the mushroom caps are browned