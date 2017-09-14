Man faces prison time for choking girlfriend at Fort Lee

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George man faces up to 10 years in prison for attacking his girlfriend at military housing on Fort Lee.

Antonio Cain, 30, pleaded guilty to assault on a spouse or intimate partner by strangling or suffocation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Cain was staying with his girlfriend in residential housing on Fort Lee on July 29 when he physically assaulted her,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said. “During that assault, Cain repeatedly attempted to strangle his girlfriend, choking her to the point of unconsciousness on two separate occasions.”

Cain will be sentenced on December 12.

