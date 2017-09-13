Jones Elementary earns state accreditation

RICHMOND, Va. — Plenty of smiles around Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond. Jones Elementary is now fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

Jones is one of 28 schools statewide it have “earned full accreditation after undergoing reconstitution last year,” according to the VDOE.

Jones joins more than 1,500 other Virginia public schools to be rated as Fully Accredited.

Eighty-six percent of Virginia public schools earned the distinction based on “the performance of students on Standards of Learning and other state-approved assessments in English, mathematics, science and history during 2016-2017,” the VDOE said. “This represents a five-point improvement over last year, when 81 percent of schools earned the state’s top accountability rating.”

In Central Virginia, all schools in Amelia County, Charles City County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Goochland County, Hanover County, Louisa County, New Kent County, and Powhatan County were Fully Accredited.

“Sussex County — which had been subject to a memorandum of understanding with the state Board of Education since 2004 — is among the divisions with all schools Fully Accredited this year,” the VDOE added.

The following information was provided by the Virginia Department of Education.

Thirteen schools that were denied state accreditation during 2016-2017 because of persistently low achievement are now Fully Accredited as a result of successful efforts to raise student achievement. These schools, by division, are as follows:

Accomack County — Arcadia Middle

Bedford County — Moneta Elementary

Chesterfield County — Ettrick Elementary

Dinwiddie County — Dinwiddie County Middle

Hopewell — Patrick Copeland Elementary

Lunenburg County — Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary

Lynchburg — T.C. Miller Elementary

Newport News — Willis A. Jenkins Elementary

Norfolk — Tanners Creek Elementary

Portsmouth — Park View Elementary

Richmond — Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary

Westmoreland County — Cople Elementary

Twenty-eight schools earned full accreditation after undergoing reconstitution last year. Reconstitution involves significant changes in school leadership, governance, faculty or instruction. Reconstitution plans must be approved by the state Board of Education. These schools are as follows:

Amelia County — Amelia County Middle

Campbell County — Rustburg Middle

Chesapeake — George W. Carver Intermediate and Portlock Primary

Cumberland County — Cumberland Elementary

Franklin — Joseph P. King Jr. Middle

Hampton — Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary and Jane H. Bryan Elementary

Harrisonburg — Thomas Harrison Middle

Henrico County — Cashell Donahoe Elementary and Sandston Elementary

Lynchburg — E.C. Glass High

Martinsville — Albert Harris Elementary and Martinsville High

Mecklenburg County — South Hill Elementary

Newport News — Heritage High and T. Ryland Sanford Elementary

Norfolk — Norview Middle and Sherwood Forest Elementary

Northampton County — Occohannock Elementary

Nottoway County — Blackstone Primary and Nottoway Intermediate

Richmond — Miles Jones Elementary

Roanoke — Garden City Elementary and Westside Elementary

Rockbridge County — Natural Bridge Elementary

Virginia Beach — Bayside Middle

Eighty-eight schools in 27 divisions are denied state accreditation for 2017-2018 because of persistently low student achievement. These schools are as follows:

Accomack County — Metompkin Elementary

Alexandria — Jefferson-Houston Elementary (sixth consecutive year)

Amherst County — Madison Heights Elementary

Buckingham County — Buckingham County Elementary, Buckingham County Middle and Buckingham County Primary

Chesapeake — Camelot Elementary, Rena B. Wright Primary and Truitt Intermediate

Danville — Edwin A. Gibson Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, O. Trent Bonner Middle, Park Avenue Elementary, Schoolfield Elementary, Westwood Middle and Woodberry Hills Elementary (third consecutive year)

Essex County — Essex High (third consecutive year)

Franklin — S.P. Morton Elementary

Greensville County — Belfield Elementary, Edward W. Wyatt Middle and Greensville Elementary

Halifax County — Sinai Elementary

Hampton — John Tyler Elementary

Henrico County — Elko Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Laburnum Elementary and L. Douglas Wilder Middle (fourth consecutive year)

Hopewell — Harry E. James Elementary

Lancaster County — Lancaster Middle

Lynchburg — Linkhorne Elementary, Linkhorne Middle, Sandusky Middle and William M. Bass Elementary

Newport News — Carver Elementary, Crittenden Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary (second consecutive year) and Huntington Middle (second consecutive year)

Norfolk — Azalea Gardens Middle, Blair Middle, Coleman Place Elementary, Jacox Elementary, Lake Taylor High, Lake Taylor Middle (fourth consecutive year), Lindenwood Elementary (fifth consecutive year), P.B. Young Sr. Elementary (third consecutive year), Richard Bowling Elementary, Tidewater Park Elementary (third consecutive year) and William H. Ruffner Middle (sixth consecutive year)

Page County — Luray Elementary

Petersburg — J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and Vernon Johns Middle (twelfth consecutive year)

Portsmouth — Brighton Elementary, Cradock Middle, Douglass Park Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Westhaven Elementary and William E. Waters Middle

Richmond — Armstrong High (third consecutive year), Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, G.H. Reid Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, J. L. Francis Elementary, Lucille M. Brown Middle, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle (third consecutive year), Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Alternative School (third consecutive year), Swansboro Elementary (second consecutive year), Thomas C. Boushall Middle, Thomas Jefferson High, Westover Hills Elementary and Woodville Elementary

Shenandoah County — North Fork Middle and W.W. Robinson Elementary

Staunton — Bessie Weller Elementary (third consecutive year)

Suffolk — Booker T. Washington Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle and Mack Benn Jr. Elementary

Warren County — Ressie Jeffries Elementary

Waynesboro — Wenonah Elementary and William Perry Elementary

Westmoreland County — Montross Middle

Ninety-two 92 schools are at risk of being denied accreditation for 2017-2018.

Priority schools must design and implement school-reform models that meet state and federal requirements. The 33 schools identified as Priority schools for 2017-2018 are as follows, by division:

Accomack County — Metompkin Elementary

Alexandria — Jefferson-Houston Elementary

Buckingham County — Buckingham County Elementary and Buckingham County Primary

Danville — Woodberry Hills Elementary

Franklin — S.P. Morton Elementary

Halifax County — Sinai Elementary

Hampton — A.W.E. Bassette Elementary

Henrico County — L. Douglas Wilder Middle

Lynchburg — Dearington Elementary/Innovation

Newport News — Horace H. Epes Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary and Sedgefield Elementary

Norfolk — Campostella Elementary, Chesterfield Academy Elementary, Jacox Elementary, James Monroe Elementary and Lake Taylor Middle

Petersburg — Vernon Johns Middle

Prince William County — Belmont Elementary

Richmond — Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Elkhardt Thompson Middle, G.H. Reid Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, John Marshall High, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Richmond Alternative, Swansboro Elementary and Woodville Elementary

Focus schools must employ state-approved, school-improvement coaches. Focus schools retain their designation for a minimum of two years unless they no longer receive federal Title I funding. The 48 Focus schools for 2017-2018 are as follows, by division:

Albemarle County — Mary Carr Greer Elementary, Paul H. Cale Elementary, Red Hill Elementary and Woodbrook Elementary

Alexandria — William Ramsay Elementary

Bedford County — Moneta Elementary

Bristol — Highland View Elementary

Brunswick County — Totaro Elementary

Campbell County — Altavista Elementary

Danville — G.L.H. Johnson Elementary

Fairfax County — Graham Road Elementary, Herndon Elementary and Saratoga Elementary

Franklin County — Rocky Mount Elementary

Greensville County — Greensville Elementary

Halifax County — Clays Mill Elementary

Henrico County — Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Highland Springs Elementary and Montrose Elementary

Hopewell — Patrick Copeland Elementary

Lunenburg County — Kenbridge Elementary and Victoria Elementary

Lynchburg — William M. Bass Elementary

Martinsville — Martinsville Middle and Patrick Henry Elementary

Montgomery County — Prices Fork Elementary

Nelson County — Tye River Elementary

Newport News — Hidenwood Elementary

Norfolk — Norview Elementary, Richard Bowling Elementary, St. Helena Elementary and William H. Ruffner Middle

Page County — Stanley Elementary

Petersburg — Robert E. Lee Elementary

Prince Edward County — Prince Edward Middle

Richmond — Albert Hill Middle, Armstrong High, George Mason Elementary, George Wythe High, J.L. Francis Elementary, Lucille M. Brown Middle and Westover Hills Elementary

Shenandoah County — W.W. Robinson Elementary

Spotsylvania County — Riverview Elementary

Staunton — Bessie Weller Elementary

Suffolk — Booker T. Washington Elementary

Westmoreland — Washington District Elementary