RICHMOND, Va. – For many African Americans, researching family history and genealogy can pose challenges. September 15th and 16th, the Library of Virginia will host the African American Genealogy Conference with lectures, workshops and panel discussions. Dr. Gregg Kimball of the Library of Virginia and Stuart Scott of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join us in the studio to talk about this special event. For more information you can visit https://www.lva.virginia.gov/