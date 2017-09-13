Teens arrested for trashing Spotsylvania high school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to vandalism at Courtland High School and a Breckinridge Farms Subdivision home in Spotsylvania County.

“The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed two search warrants at two separate locations within the county,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Detectives were able to locate several items that linked the suspects to the recent vandalism at Courtland High School, as well as, the recent vandalism of a model home in the Breckinridge Farms Subdivision.”

Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 18, was charged with Breaking and Entering, Destruction of Property, and Grand Larceny.

Jonathan Canam Holzbauer, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering, two counts of Destruction of Property, Grand Larceny,and Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both were booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

“On [Monday], staff of Courtland High School arrived to find that someone had unlawfully entered the building and damaged school property,” the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The subjects appeared to have made their way through the building, knocking over items and breaking interior windows.”