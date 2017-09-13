Chesterfield student creates award-winning video game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Sam Raymond loves to play video games. He especially loves to play one called "The Trappist Incident."

He’s pretty good at that one too. And he should be. Sam created the video game.

The game was the result of Robious Middle School STEM teacher Mildred Britt giving Sam and his classmates an assignment last school year.

Ms. Britt assigned the students to enter the National STEM Video Game Challenge.

Sam’s game, created using the Unity platform, was chosen out of 3,000 entries as the national winner!

This was not only a major accomplishment for Sam, who was the only 8th grade student in the United States to win for his game design using the UNITY platform, but it was also a ground-breaking moment for Chesterfield County Public Schools and Robious Middle School.

"Despite all its difficulties and many walls you're going to face, it's a very fun experience to make something new and just let your mind do its thing," Sam, now an ninth grade student at James River High School, said.

Watch the video to see why the only thing standing in Sam’s way of making the game even better was another kid holding a sword!

