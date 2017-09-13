Mid Week Events: St. Benedict Oktoberfest, AFRIKANA Independent Film Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —

Afrikana is a film festival dedicated to showcasing the cinematic works of people of color from around the world. We place a special focus on the global Black narrative. Our mission is to present high-quality, well-crafted stories that celebrate the diaspora and encourage people to connect. With special guests DJ Talib Kweli, DJ, actress & comedian Amanda Seales, Monique Greenwood Owner of AKWAABA and Ghanaian-American filmmaker, Akosua Adoma Owusu. Venues include The Black History Museum Grace Street Theater, The Hofheimer Building. For a complete list of events visit https://www.afrikanafilmfestival.org/.

Field Day of the Past – Historic displays, buildings, demonstrations and re-enactments, Tractor and Truck Pulls, Small Engine Displays, Living History exhibits for antique machinery including a sawmill, broom handle making machine and others. Arts and Crafts Vendors and a Flea Market Antique and Modern Construction Equipment, Heritage Craft Area, Carnival Rides, Sorghum Molasses making, Animal Exhibits and Equestrian Events. Friday – Sunday, gates open 8 am, carnival opens noon – 10 pm Friday; 10 am – close Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm Sunday. Truck Pulls – 7 pm Friday & 6 pm Saturday . Admission $10 Friday; $15 Saturday; $10 Sunday; $8 Senior Citizen 62. At Fairground at Route 623 (Ashland Road) and Route 622 in Goochland. More details at https://fielddayofthepast.net/.

St. Benedict Oktoberfest – Featuring over 100 German specialty and craft beers, authentic German foods including desserts and wines. Vendors, live bands and kid activities. Friday – 4 to 11 pm, Saturday – 10 am – 5 pm & Sunday – 12 – 6 pm, at 300 North Sheppard Street, Hanover and Belmont in the Museum District. More details at http://stbenedictoktoberfest.com/index.html.

An Evening With R&B Vocalist Avery Sunshine, Friday, 7pm at The Renaissance, 107 West Broad Street, Downtown Richmond. For reserved table seating and more ticket information call 804-510-9999. Tickets also available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ or call John C. Smith at (804) 353-9180 .Tickets $65.