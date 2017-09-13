4 Critically injured in two-vehicle crash that shut down Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Four people were critically injured after a two-vehicle crash on E. Parham Rd. in Henrico County Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the scene of the crash around 7:50 p.m.

“Initial indications are a Nissan SUV traveling westbound on Parham Rd. crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck nearly head on,” said a Henrico police spokesperson.

Four victims were extricated from two vehicles and transported to local hospitals with critical injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Henrico Police CRASH Team detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police said the accident has closed Parham Road in both directions between Ackley Ave. and Woodman Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes around the crash:

Using Hungary Rd. to Woodman Rd. back to Parham Rd. is an option; using Hilliard Rd. between Staples Mill and Hermitage Rd. is another option.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least the next hour.

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 News for the latest on this developing story.