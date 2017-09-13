Hurricane Irma evacuees depart Richmond to return to the unknown

RICHMOND, Va. — Irma evacuees are starting to fly home out of the Richmond International Airport.

Wednesday, marked the first full day of Florida service after close to a week of cancellations and concern.

“It’s pretty crazy going to sleep at night and you think tomorrow I may have nothing, but we have each other,” said, Irma evacuee Vicki Price.

“It is an uneasy feeling, you certainly want your possessions to be there when you get back,” said Florida resident and Irma evacuee John Price.

Passengers spent days trying to re-book their return flight.

“It’s been an ordeal to figure out exactly how to get back. Especially, even when I get down there, I don’t know if I will have a ride out of the airport with the shortage of gas,” said Florida evacuee and Richmond native Andrew Hutchings.

While Irma evacuee Cynthia Cottrell expects a shortage of gas, water and electricity, she’s ready to get home and is counting her blessings.

“We’re okay, that was the main thing, we had to be okay. I have a 3-year-old that I have to take care of, so we’ll deal with whatever we have to deal with,” said Cottrell.

“We’re very anxious, our daughter kept saying if you don’t have electricity and water, I don’t want you leaving and I kept thinking I just want to go home,” said Price.

“It’s home, and you kinda want to get life back to normal,” she added.

While flights are resuming at RIC, Amtrak service is still modified.