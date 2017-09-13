Shot fired and counterfeit cash bring Secret Service to apartment: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A bizarre chain of events including a shot fired, flooding of apartment units, and counterfeit cash brought the Secret Service to a Chester apartment complex Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Crime Insider sources said police were called to 5753 Quiet Pine Circle for the report of a gunshot.

Those same sources said the shot hit a water line behind a wall, setting off alarms and sending water flowing to apartments below.

The flooding caused a temporary evacuation for multiple families.

One of the flooded apartments units belonged to a family with an infant who recently moved in. Their belongings were ruined and the family was displaced.

“I counted 10 patrol cars and two fire trucks out here,” said Valerie Terry, who lives across the street.

Crime Insider sources say after a discovery in a dresser drawer, the Secret Service was called in.

Those sources say detectives discovered thousands of dollars of counterfeit cash in a dresser drawer. So much that they called in the Secret Service.

“There were $20 bills lying around,” Terry said. “The whole thing is bizarre.”

Sources confirm 18-year-old Jalen Randolph from Lynchburg was arrested. She was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

Those sources tell Jon Burkett that more arrests and charges are pending.

Crime Insider sources say police are looking for another male suspect, because not only was counterfeit cash found, but bogus credit cards were also discovered.