Celebrate National Assisted Living Week with Brookdale Senior Living communities

RICHMOND, Va. - The Brookdale Senior Living community is celebrating Assisted Living Week with their residents, staff, families and friends. Executive Director at Brookdale West End Catherine Chappel joins us to chat about the fun events happening through the month of September at the Richmond area Brookdales. As the largest senior living facility in the country, Brookdale prides itself on offering it’s residents the utmost care possible, with many of it’s facilities specializing in dementia care. Brookdale Senior Living will be holding lifestyle events through the month of September, with the first being a “Breakfast to Go” at the Brookdale Midlothian on September 14th at 7am. For more information you can visit http://www.brookdale.com

{ THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE }