Altria looks into West End expansion

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fresh off buying its headquarters in Henrico for $20 million, Richmond’s tobacco king is looking to spread out.

Altria is in the early stages of plotting an expansion of its headquarters at 6601 W. Broad St. in Reynolds Crossing.

The company, which owns Philip Morris USA, recently filed preliminary plans with the county planning department for the construction of a four-story, 170,000-square-foot office building behind its existing home office on its 33.6-acre campus near West Broad Street and Interstate 64, according to renderings on file.

The expansion also calls for the construction of a 481-space parking garage on an existing surface lot, and a reconfigured secured entryway into the campus via Forest Avenue.

The plans are preliminary and no official plan of development has been filed with the county.

Altria spokesman George Parman confirmed the tobacco company is mulling options to expand its campus, but none of the plans are final.

“Any expansion is something that we are evaluating among other options, but no decisions have been made,” Parman said in an emailed response.

Richmond-based Timmons Group has been tagged as the project’s engineer, according to planning documents. A general contractor has not been assigned.

The new building, as planned, would mirror the design of Altria’s existing four-story, 250,000-square-foot headquarters.

After leasing the building since 2003, Altria purchased it in June from the University of Richmond for $20.8 million. Before UR acquired the building from Alcoa in 2001, the facility served as Reynolds Metal Co.’s headquarters when it was built in 1958.

