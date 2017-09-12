Surveillance video captures East End burglary suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection to a burglary in the city’s East End last month.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of August 16 at a business in the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road.

Police said they were called to the location at approximately 3:22 p.m. for a commercial burglary. Police said they were told the actual incident occurred between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning.

“When staff arrived at 6 a.m., the store’s security alarm was beeping. Upon further observation, it was found that the lock to a shed was broken,” said a Richmond police spokesperson. “Inside of the shed, it appears the suspect rummaged through the shed’s contents but nothing appeared to be taken.”

Surveillance video captured two suspects during the burglary.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, dark goatee and average height, and thin build. He was seen wearing light colors including a hoodie, jogging pants, and dark-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, a short and dark beard, and tall in height and a thin build. He was seen wearing light colors including a hat, plain jersey with a T-shirt underneath, jogging pant, jacket with zipper, gloves and medium-colored tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Nathaniel Reese at (804) 646-0671 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.