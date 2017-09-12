Sheltering Arms helps us celebrate Active Aging Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - President and CEO Mary Zweifel shares the exciting new advancements taking place at the Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers around town. Mary shares with us the newest, advanced technology available at the centers, and plans for a joint venture between Sheltering Arms and VCU for a new physical rehabilitation hospital being built in Richmond. In celebration of Active Aging Week September 25th through 30th, Sheltering Arms is offering a series of FREE wellness classes and educational sessions to celebrate adults ages 50 and older. For more information you can visit http://www.shelteringarms.com/sa/sahome.aspx

{ THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHELTERING ARMS }