HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A 46-year-old man who went missing earlier this summer is now behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Kevin Cannelli, who was taken into custody, was charged with object sexual penetration and sodomy of a victim under the age of 13.

Henrico police issued a missing person's alert in June for the 46-year-old, saying he was endangered, but a few days later he was found safe.

Cannelli appeared before a judge Tuesday and was denied bond.