Woman indicted in fatal West End hit-and-run crash: Crime Inisder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A multi-jurisdictional grand jury handed down an indictment Monday morning for felony hit-and-run in the death of 24-year-old Manny Dejesus.

Crime Insider sources confirm that Cynthia Pemberton Oliver from Henrico County has been indicted on felony hit and run charges.

In April, CBS 6 reported that the woman who hit and killed DeJesus while he was walking on Patterson Avenue “thought she hit a deer,” according to Crime Insider sources.

Oliver is expected to turn herself in within the next few days.

Police found the vehicle involved in the crash and identified the driver back in and April, but charges were never filed until now.

Police said Dejesus was walking along Patterson with traffic, heading east towards the city, apparently wearing dark clothing when he was struck.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The distance between where his shoes were left to where his body was found was about 100 feet.