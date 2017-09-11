UVA releases preliminary report on violent torch rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The University of Virginia released a preliminary report on the violent “Unite the Right” torch rally in Charlottesville last month.

According to the report, assembled by the Deans Working Group, the University Police Department (UPD) did not respond as quickly as they should have, based on past history of non-violent protests on university grounds.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan asked the group to critique the university’s handling on the August 11 torch rally to suggest specific improvements to University policies.

During the rally, more than 100 white nationalists, neo-Confederates, and alt-right activists marched with Tiki torches through the university’s campus. Things turned violent after physical fights between marches and protesters erupted.

The group noted that the preliminary report is meant to be critical and focuses on improving the University’s ability to respond in the future. The report does not include what the University police did right in preparing for and responding to the rally.

Read the full report below:

The report said that the UPD did not seek enough intelligence ahead of the rally and did not effectively verify all the information it did receive.

The Deans Working Group also found that the university needs to improve application of existing protocols for responding to demonstrations. In this case, they noted that the rally was unlike previous demonstrations because the large group of protesters were carrying torches and acting in an intimidating and violent manner.

The university laid out future steps they will take for demonstrations moving forward: