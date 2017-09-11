SeeVA wines and dines in Petersburg!

PETERSBURG, Va. – Martha Burton, Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, takes us on a tasty tour of the Petersburg region. For breakfast, Martha takes us to Buttermilk Bake Shop which features delicious handmade pastries. Next, a delicious seafood lunch is served al fresca at The Bouthouse at City Point. We then visit Ashton Creek Vineyard and Steam Bell Beer Works for some handcrafted local spirits. And lastly we dine at the historic Half Way House restaurant which has been open since 1760 and has served many important historical figures.