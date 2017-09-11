Roots Natural Kitchen takes over old Village Café spot

RICHMOND, Va. — A long-dormant restaurant space in the heart of VCU country is about to come back to life.

Roots Natural Kitchen is preparing to occupy about 2,400 square feet in the former Village Café location at 939 W. Grace St.

The restaurant is described by co-owner Alberto Namnum as a natural food, fast-casual establishment at an affordable price.

“We talked to a lot of people down there about our concept and if it was something they would like to see,” Namnum said. “We got a really strong response from people, both random people we talked to and friends of friends that live in Richmond and from friends that attended VCU.”

Roots Natural Kitchen signed a lease for the space about three weeks ago, with plans to open the restaurant by Feb. 1, 2018.

This will be the Roots Natural Kitchen’s first Richmond location. Its original location is near UVA in Charlottesville in a popular area known as The Corner. It also operates an outpost in Newark, Delaware and is planning to launch its fourth restaurant in Pittsburgh.

Namnum said the company is in the process of updating its website to reflect its menu and new locations.

