Rob and Reba surprise firefighters with breakfast on 9/11 anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of firefighters lost their lives on September 11, 2001. As the sixteenth anniversary approached, CBS 6 wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for the men and women who risk their lives to save us.

Anchors Reba Hollingsworth and Rob Caldwell went a fire station in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield to honor local firefighters Monday morning.

Hollingsworth and Caldwell, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, surprised the first responders with free breakfast in the latest edition on CBS 6 Gives.

“We wanted to stop by and give you guys some breakfast. We know this is 9/11 and we wanted to say thank you to all the first responders and firefighters like you guys who take care of us every single day,” said Hollingsworth.

"Seriously we appreciate what you guys do very much, day in and day out, just to protect everybody and we thank you," said Cardwell.

