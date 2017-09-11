Student stranded
No parking zones announced ahead of group’s planned rally on Monument Ave.

Posted 4:39 pm, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, September 11, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police have announced several no parking zones this weekend due to a possible assemblies along Monument Avenue.

A Confederate group called CSA II: The New Confederate States of America plan to host a “Heritage not Hate” rally on Saturday, September 16 at the Robert E. Lee Monument.

The city has not approved a permit for any demonstration or protest, according to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The no parking zones will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

No parking zones will affect the following roads:

  • Monument Avenue between North Lombardy Street and North Meadow Street
  • North Allen Avenue between West Grace Street and Park Avenue
  • West Grace Street westbound between North Allen Avenue and North Lombardy Street
  • West Grace Street east bound between North Allen Avenue and North Meadow Street