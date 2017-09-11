No parking zones announced ahead of group’s planned rally on Monument Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police have announced several no parking zones this weekend due to a possible assemblies along Monument Avenue.

A Confederate group called CSA II: The New Confederate States of America plan to host a “Heritage not Hate” rally on Saturday, September 16 at the Robert E. Lee Monument.

The city has not approved a permit for any demonstration or protest, according to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The no parking zones will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

No parking zones will affect the following roads:

Monument Avenue between North Lombardy Street and North Meadow Street

North Allen Avenue between West Grace Street and Park Avenue

West Grace Street westbound between North Allen Avenue and North Lombardy Street

West Grace Street east bound between North Allen Avenue and North Meadow Street