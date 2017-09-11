Ex-Cosby wrestler pleads guilty to sex crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Logan Osborn, an 18-year-old former Cosby High School wrestler, pleaded guilty Monday on charges of carnal knowledge of child between 13 and 15 years old.

Osborn was arrested earlier this year, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on school property.

During a previous hearing, the prosecutor told the judge Osborn took the victim into the woods on school property, bound her neck and hands with a belt, and then forced her to perform a sex act, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources also indicated Osborn told police he met the girl the week before the incident and that the sexual act was consensual.

Osborn faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.