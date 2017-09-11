Highland Springs teacher in running for Virginia Teacher of the Year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Highland Springs High School English teacher Dr. Greenlee Naughton is one of eight teachers in the running for Virginia Teacher of the Year. Dr. Naughton was one of eight educators awarded Regional Teacher of Year awards.

The eight honored teachers were:

Greenlee B. Naughton, an English teacher at Highland Springs High in Henrico County (Region 1)

Theresa A. Guthrie Goltermann, a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) electives teacher at Tabb Middle in York County (Region 2)

Sarah M. Adamson-Mair, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Caroline County (Region 3)

Michelle Cottrell-Williams, a social studies teacher at Wakefield High in Arlington County (Region 4)

Russell T. Jennings, an agriculture teacher at Fluvanna County High in Fluvanna County (Region 5)

Karey A. Henzey, a special education teacher at West Salem Elementary in Salem (Region 6)

Chrystle M. Gates, a music teacher at Chilhowie Elementary in Smyth County (Region 7)

Tiffany W. Lynch, an English teacher at Park View High in Mecklenburg County (Region 8)

“In recognizing and honoring these eight teachers, the commonwealth is learning something their colleagues already know,” Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said. “Each is a leader in public education who goes above and beyond to prepare students for a successful future in our new Virginia economy.”

Surprised our 2017 Region 1 Teacher of the Year, @HenricoSchools Highland Springs HS's Dr. Lee Naughton. What a rockstar! pic.twitter.com/Gjqg4SAKVe — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 11, 2017

Naughton and the other teachers will learn at a September 18 ceremony who will be honored as Virginia Teacher of the Year.