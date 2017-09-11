Pick-up truck driver killed in Louisa crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver killed in a Saturday night crash on Byrd Mill Road as Jason L. Riner, 40, of Louisa.

Riner died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

“[Riner’s] 1988 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was traveling south on Byrd Mill Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree,” police said. “The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

The crash was reported at 11:45 p.m.

Witnesses or friends of Mr. Riner can email photos and information here.