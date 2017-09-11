Become a Super Hero for Henrico’s CASA

RICHMOND, Va – Program Director Jeannine Panzera and local volunteer Susan Tellier of Henrico CASA join us LIVE to share the program’s initiatives and needs. Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates (“Henrico CASA”) is a nonprofit organization committed to advocating for the best interests of children involved in the juvenile court process due to allegations of abuse or neglect. Volunteers for the organization work to closely with the children and their social workers and attorneys to provide Henrico judges with information of the child’s home environment. Henrico CASA is currently seeking new volunteers for their fall training session which begins September 23rd. For more information you can visit http://www.henricocasa.org/