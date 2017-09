LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash Saturday night in Louisa County.

The crash occurred Saturday just after 11:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Byrd Mill Road. Police say a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

There is one confirmed fatality.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.