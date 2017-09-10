Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car on Powhite Parkway Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Forest Hill exit. Police say the man was walking in the expressway and that they are investigating the possibility that he had abandoned his vehicle on Powhite Parkway.

No charges are being filed against the driver at this time.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is currently getting by through the toll booths and police say it will be at least another hour before the accident scene is cleared.

The investigation is ongoing.