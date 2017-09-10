Motorcyclist ejected from bike, fatally struck by car in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Glen Allen man was ejected from a motorcycle and fatally struck by a car Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the accident in the 13000 block of Mountain Road at approximately 11:38 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west when the operator began to brake, which caused the motorcycle to skid. He was then ejected from the bike into oncoming traffic and struck by a 2015 Mazda sport utility vehicle traveling east.

The motorcyclist, identified as 51-year-old James Edward Contreras of Glen Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators are continuing to collect information to determine the circumstances that led to the crash, but do not expect charges to be brought against the driver of the Mazda.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to Contreras’ family.