Police ID man fatally struck by car on Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car on Powhite Parkway Sunday morning.

The accident occurred just after 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Forest Hill exit.

Police said 39-year-old Julio Cesar Lopez Cornel, of the 400 block of Lingstrom Lane in North Chesterfield, was walking in the expressway when he was struck by a car.

Cornel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene, was interviewed by RPD Crash Team investigators.

“The investigation is still in its early stages,” Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said. “No decision has been made on possible charges, if any, until investigators present their findings to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.”

Officials said the southbound EZ-Pass lanes reopened about three hours after the incident.