CBS 6 Sports Football Recap

It was a busy Saturday of Football in and around the state. In Blacksburg, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson threw two touchdowns in their 27-0 win over Delaware.

UVA was handed their first loss of the season by Indiana 34-17.

Griffin Trau's 27 yard field goal with under 90 seconds left gave Richmond their first win of the season, 20-17 over Colgate.

JMU quarterback Bryan Schor threw five touchdowns as the Dukes beat East Tennessee State 52-10.

In Norfolk, W&M quarterback Tommy Mckee threw three touchdowns in the Tribe's 20-6 win over Norfolk St.

VSU beat Johnson C. Smith 44-6 behind 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns by running back Trent Cannon. The Trojans are 2-0 on the season.

VUU won their first game of 2017, 31-23 over Newberry. Former Hopewell standout and Virginia Tech recruit Tabyus Taylor rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

There were three High School games played; Armstrong beat John Marshall 28-24 to give former VSU standout Kenny Painter his 1st career coaching victory.

Benedictine shutout Bishop Ireton 34-0. The Cadets have allowed just seven points in the first two games.

St. Christopher's defeated St. Stephen's St. Agnes 21-20 in overtime as they blocked an extra point attempt in the extra period.